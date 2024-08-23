Pentagon supports Ukrainian operation in Kursk despite being unaware of its strategic objectives

The Pentagon has said it supports the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, although it does not know exactly what the purpose of the operation is.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, at a briefing on 22 August, as reported on the Pentagon website

Details: Singh stated that the US supports Ukraine in what is necessary on the battlefield. She also emphasised that US policy allows the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retaliate.

Advertisement:

Singh reiterated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had spoken about creating a buffer zone.

However, the Pentagon does not yet know how the Kursk operation fits into "strategic objectives on the battlefield".

Singh also announced a conversation between Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in the coming days.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!