Pentagon supports Ukrainian operation in Kursk despite being unaware of its strategic objectives

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 23 August 2024, 03:56
Pentagon supports Ukrainian operation in Kursk despite being unaware of its strategic objectives
Sabrina Singh. Photo: Pentagon

The Pentagon has said it supports the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, although it does not know exactly what the purpose of the operation is.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, at a briefing on 22 August, as reported on the Pentagon website

Details: Singh stated that the US supports Ukraine in what is necessary on the battlefield. She also emphasised that US policy allows the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retaliate.

Advertisement:

Singh reiterated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had spoken about creating a buffer zone.

However, the Pentagon does not yet know how the Kursk operation fits into "strategic objectives on the battlefield".

Singh also announced a conversation between Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov in the coming days.

Advertisement:

