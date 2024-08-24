Zelenskyy and Scholz discuss continuation of Peace Summit and frozen Russian assets

On Saturday, 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss, among other things, the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Source: German government; press service of the Ukrainian president; European Pravda

Details: The German chancellor reaffirmed his continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

"President Zelenskyy thanked the federal government for its continued military support, particularly in the field of air defence," the German government said in a statement.

The two leaders reportedly agreed on the importance of the Swiss Peace Summit process and discussed its continuation. "The inclusion of the Global South [countries] is of particular importance," the statement said.

Zelenskyy and Scholz agreed to stay in close contact.

The Ukrainian President's Office reported that Zelenskyy briefed Scholz on the situation on the battlefield and the current needs of Ukraine's defence forces, specifically regarding armoured vehicles and air defence systems.

The parties also coordinated cooperation and further contacts within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group).

The leaders discussed the continuation of funding for defence support for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

Background:

Last weekend German media reported that current budget planning of the German federal government did not provide for supplementary funds for the support for Ukraine, and that on the chancellor’s demand, additional requests from Germany's Defence Ministry concerning military assistance for Ukraine would no longer be approved.

Meanwhile, the German government denied its intentions to decrease the military aid for Ukraine. A government spokesperson stated that the German government expected that next year the international partners of Ukraine would provide it with a loan for the total amount of €50 billion, which would be paid back using profits from frozen Russian assets.

