All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ISW analysts find out where Russia redeployed troops to Kursk Oblast from

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 August 2024, 04:00
ISW analysts find out where Russia redeployed troops to Kursk Oblast from
The Sudzha checkpoint at the Ukrainian-Russian border. Photo: KIRILL CHUBOTIN / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Russian troops are redeploying forces from lower-priority frontline areas in Ukraine to the line of contact in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. In particular, military personnel who had previously been on the Kharkiv and Siversk fronts and in the area of Chasiv Yar were spotted there.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW has reported the deployment of units from the Russian 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, 155th Naval Infantry Brigade and 11th Guards Air Assault Brigade in Kursk Oblast. Additionally, there is evidence indicating that the Russian military leadership has recently shifted elements of the 56th Guards Air Assault Regiment from the Robotyne front in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

While ISW has not yet observed reports confirming the presence of the 51st Guards Air Assault Regiment in combat within Kursk Oblast, the fact that the regiment's commander provided a briefing to Putin alongside leaders of other units recently transferred to the area strongly suggests that parts of the 51st Guards Air Assault Regiment have also likely been moved to this area.

Elements of the 51st Guards Air Assault Regiment have been active on the Siversk front in recent months, operating alongside other units from the 106th Guards Air Assault Division.

It seems that Russia has redeployed elements of the 810th and 155th Naval Infantry Brigades from their previous positions in northern Kharkiv Oblast and likely shifted elements of the 11th Guards Air Assault Brigade from the broader Chasiv Yar front.

Advertisement:

The Russian military command appears to be under pressure to avoid diverting forces from its primary offensive push to capture the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Therefore, it is likely to continue redeploying forces from lower-priority offensives elsewhere in the theatre to strengthen defences in Kursk Oblast.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 25 August: 

  • Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces recently regained lost positions in Kursk Oblast amid reports of continued Ukrainian attacks in the area on 25 August.
  • The Russian military likely continues to redeploy forces from lower priority sectors of the front line in Ukraine to the front line in Kursk Oblast.
  • French authorities arrested Telegram founder Pavel Durov on 24 August, prompting concern among Russian ultranationalist milbloggers about their ability to report freely on the war in Ukraine. ISW has not observed any direct evidence indicating that Durov's arrest will affect Telegram operations in the near term, however.
  • Russian milbloggers reacted to Durov's arrest by focusing on how Russian soldiers rely on ad-hoc communications, including Telegram, for organising operations in Ukraine and called on the Russian military command to establish an adequate official communication system.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near and within Toretsk and southwest of the city of Donetsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Kursk Oblast
At least 247 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk Oblast – WP
Biden administration waiting is "Zelenskyy's gamble" with Kursk operation will pay off – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: