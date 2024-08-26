All Sections
Four Kyiv metro stations currently operating only as shelters

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 August 2024, 10:10
Four Kyiv metro stations currently operating only as shelters
Shelter at one of the metro stations in Kyiv. Kyiv City Military Administration

Metro trains in Kyiv are running on the red line from Akademmistechko station to Teatralna station, while Arsenalna and Khreshchatyk stations are operating in shelter mode.

Source: Kyiv Metro on social media

Quote: "Metro trains are running on the red line from Akademmistechko station to Teatralna station. Arsenalna and Khreshchatyk stations are operating only in shelter mode."

Details: Kyiv residents are reminded that while an air-raid warning is in effect, the metro does not run on above-ground sections.

An air-raid warning is in effect in the capital! Stay in the shelter until the all-clear is given!

Updated: Vydubychi station on the green line is operating in shelter mode due to a significant increase in people.

Trains on the green line are running from Osokorky station to Chervonyi Khutir station.

Vydubychi and Slavutych stations are operating in shelter mode.

Kyiv
Kyiv
