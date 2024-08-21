All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine, air defence responds to Russian drones near Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 August 2024, 04:24
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine, air defence responds to Russian drones near Kyiv
A public address system. Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and most Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration; an air-raid warning map; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:16.

Ukraine’s Air Force had been warning that the Russians had launched attack drones since the evening of 20 August.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Ukrainian air defence was responding to the attack on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Update: The all-clear in Kyiv was given at 04:30.

There was another air-raid warning in Kyiv at 05:07, and the all-clear was given at 05:18.  

However, a new air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 06:48.

