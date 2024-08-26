All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv repels first wave of Russian drone attack – local authorities

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 August 2024, 05:43
Kyiv repels first wave of Russian drone attack – local authorities
An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed up to a dozen Russian drones on the outskirts of Kyiv on the night of 25-26 August. There was no damage or casualties in the capital.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It was reported that the Russians had launched the UAVs from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and the drones flew over Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts and approached Kyiv from the east and north-east.  

Advertisement:

Up to a dozen UAVs were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv. The type and number will be precisely specified by the Air Force in its reports. 

Update: New groups of Russian drones approached Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv at about 06:00.  

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesShahed droneKyivair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
drones
Russian Engels military airfield which stations strategic bombers attacked by UAVs – photo, video
Latvia to allocate 20 million euros to "drone coalition" in 2025
Ukrainian intelligence officers hit ammunition storage point in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: