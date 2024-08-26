Kyiv repels first wave of Russian drone attack – local authorities

An air defence mobile firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed up to a dozen Russian drones on the outskirts of Kyiv on the night of 25-26 August. There was no damage or casualties in the capital.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It was reported that the Russians had launched the UAVs from the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and the drones flew over Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts and approached Kyiv from the east and north-east.

Up to a dozen UAVs were destroyed by air defence assets and personnel on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv. The type and number will be precisely specified by the Air Force in its reports.

Update: New groups of Russian drones approached Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv at about 06:00.

