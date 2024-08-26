Power grid problems lead to deployment of invincibility centres in Kyiv

Kyiv will deploy invincibility centres throughout the city due to the difficult situation in the energy system. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Serhii Popko: "It was decided to deploy the invincibility centres across the city of Kyiv due to the difficult operational situation in the energy sector and, in particular, on the instructions of Ukrenergo to introduce emergency power outages."

Popko stressed that power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

Background:

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered that emergency rolling blackouts be introduced.

The blackouts have caused problems with the water supply in Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

