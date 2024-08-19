Children to be mandatorily evacuated from Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk starting 20 August

The mandatory evacuation of children and families with children from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will commence on 20 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast and Facebook

Quote: "A decision has been taken regarding Pokrovsk: children and families with children will be compelled to evacuate the city starting from tomorrow, because the enemy is approaching. If the enemy approaches the city, the curfew will also be extended."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin said on social media that the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the Pokrovsk hromada will commence [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Over 53,000 people still live there, including over 4,000 children, but the front line has recently moved too close to the Pokrovsk area, which calls for an appropriate response, Filashkin emphasised.

Quote: "Therefore, at an extraordinary meeting of the Donetsk Oblast regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, a decision was made on the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or carers, or other legal representatives, from the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske and the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Troianda and Chunyshyne.

Advertisement:

Children’s safety is the responsibility of adults. When our cities are within range of virtually any enemy weapon, the decision to evacuate is necessary and inevitable."

Previously: Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, said on 19 August that given the timing of the Russian army's advance, people in Pokrovsk have one or two weeks to flee. All services and facilities are currently operational in Pokrovsk, but Dobriak expects that they will soon have to close.

Support UP or become our patron!