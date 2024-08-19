All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Children to be mandatorily evacuated from Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk starting 20 August

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 19 August 2024, 14:30
Children to be mandatorily evacuated from Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk starting 20 August
Stock photo: open source

The mandatory evacuation of children and families with children from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will commence on 20 August.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast and Facebook 

Quote: "A decision has been taken regarding Pokrovsk: children and families with children will be compelled to evacuate the city starting from tomorrow, because the enemy is approaching. If the enemy approaches the city, the curfew will also be extended."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin said on social media that the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the Pokrovsk hromada will commence [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Over 53,000 people still live there, including over 4,000 children, but the front line has recently moved too close to the Pokrovsk area, which calls for an appropriate response, Filashkin emphasised.

Quote: "Therefore, at an extraordinary meeting of the Donetsk Oblast regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, a decision was made on the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or carers, or other legal representatives, from the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske and the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Troianda and Chunyshyne.

Advertisement:

Children’s safety is the responsibility of adults. When our cities are within range of virtually any enemy weapon, the decision to evacuate is necessary and inevitable."

Previously: Serhii Dobriak, Head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, said on 19 August that given the timing of the Russian army's advance, people in Pokrovsk have one or two weeks to flee. All services and facilities are currently operational in Pokrovsk, but Dobriak expects that they will soon have to close.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarevacuation
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians storming Ukrainian positions, 78 combat engagements occur since 19 August began – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians attack Toretsk and Zarichne, killing four civilians
Russians approaching Pokrovsk: residents have 2 weeks to evacuate at most
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: