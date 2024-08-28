All Sections
Operation of two airports suspended in Russia's Tatarstan, likely due to threat of MLRS attack

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 28 August 2024, 09:57
Operation of two airports suspended in Russia's Tatarstan, likely due to threat of MLRS attack
Kazan airport. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsiya) has reported that "to ensure flight safety", temporary restrictions were imposed on the airports of Kazan and Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan [a federal subject of the Russian Federation] on the morning of 28 August, with the probable reason being the threat of a drone attack.

Source: Rosaviatsiya; RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Baza, a Russian Telegram channel; Shot, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: Baza stressed that the Kazan airport had suspended operations due to the threat of a drone attack.

Several departure and arrival flights have been delayed.

Planes heading to Kazan have been diverted to an alternative airfield in Samara.

Update: Russian propagandists also reported the suspension of operations at another airport in Tatarstan, located in the city of Nizhnekamsk.

The Kovyor (Carpet) plan has been triggered at both airports due to the threat of a UAV attack. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.].

The airports have halted all incoming and outgoing flights. So far, around 20 flights have been delayed in Kazan.

Meanwhile, employees of several Kazan businesses have been evacuated.

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, fires broke out at two oil depots in Russia’s Rostov Oblast after loud explosions.

