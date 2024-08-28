111 combat clashes occur in combat zone on 28 August, most of them on Pokrovsk front

As many as 111 Russian attacks have been carried out in the combat zone since the beginning of the day, most of them on the Pokrovsk front (34 attacks). Almost a half of them occurred near the settlements of Selydove and Novohrodivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 28 August

Quote: "Today (on 28 August – ed.) the number of enemy attacks has risen to 111. The occupiers keep concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsk front, where they conducted a third of their attacks on the territory of Ukraine. Moreover, the occupiers are active on the Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts…

As of now, the most combat clashes have been recorded on the Pokrovsk front. The occupiers have made 34 attempts to push our defenders back from their positions near 11 different settlements since the beginning of the day.

Almost a half of all combat clashes occurred near Selydove and Novohrodivka. Deterring the enemy’s pressure, the defence forces have repelled 23 Russian attacks on this front in total. Other clashes are ongoing. The enemy suffers heavy losses in manpower."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk twice. The fighting is ongoing. The situation is under control. The Russians also launched attacks with non-guided aerial missiles from helicopters near Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka and Kudiivka.

Seventeen times the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian units launched attacks near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight attacks.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked near the settlement of Spirne twice and received a harsh response.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted nine assault actions near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. They launched two strikes with non-guided aerial missiles near Hryhorivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops mounted 13 attacks. Today, the Russians carried out attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Druzhba, Toretsk, New-York and Nelipivka. The fighting near Nelipivka is ongoing in three locations. The Russian aircraft struck the settlement of Druzhba with non-guided aerial missiles.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian units 22 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Ukrainka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Karlivka. Almost a half of combat clashes are ongoing. Specifically, heavy fighting is underway near Karlivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions twice towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. They deployed aircraft five times to launch strikes on Vuhledar and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhove front, the settlement of Stepove was attacked with two guided aerial bombs. The Russians also conducted two assaults near the settlements of Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovia front, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions but launched non-guided aerial missiles towards the settlement of Kozatske from a Su-25 fighter jet.

