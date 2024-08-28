NATO reaffirms intentions to strengthen Ukraine's defence after latest Russian attacks

The participants of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 28 August condemned the latest Russian strikes on the Ukrainian infrastructure and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defence capability.

Details: During the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, who chaired the meeting, stressed the necessity of providing more support for Kyiv to enable it to repel Russian attacks.

"In the wake of the latest Russian assault, Allies today reaffirmed they are stepping up their military aid to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He stated that NATO must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, as "this is vital for Ukraine’s ability to stay in the fight."

Background:

The NATO-Ukraine Council meeting was held on 28 August at the level of ambassadors on the request of Kyiv. Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, informed NATO members via video-link "on the battlefield situation and priority capability needs".

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 236 aerial weapons on Ukraine on Monday, 26 August. Ukraine's air defence downed 102 missiles and 99 attack drones.

On the night of 26-27 August, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of different types and 81 Shahed attack drones again. Five cruise missiles and 60 drones were destroyed.

After the large-scale Russian attack, Josep Borrell, top EU diplomat, once again urged to lift all current restrictions on the deployment of Western weapons for striking Russian military targets by Ukraine.

