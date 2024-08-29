Over 60% of Ukrainians believe that security guarantees will be able to deter Russia from new aggression

More than 60% of Ukrainians believe that international security guarantees will be able to protect Ukraine from possible Russian aggression in the future.

Source: the results of a nationwide survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service from 8 to 15 August 2024

Quote: "Security guarantees from other countries will be able to protect Ukraine from possible Russian aggression in the future – 62% of Ukrainians are convinced of this."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, 54% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will be able to survive in the event of an even longer war with Russia, 28% disagree, and 18% are unsure.

At the same time, 62% of Ukrainians do not trust China as a mediator in possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and 22% do.

For reference: The survey was conducted face-to-face in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government and not subject to combat actions.

Advertisement:

Sociologists interviewed 2,017 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sampling deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

Support UP or become our patron!