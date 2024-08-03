Zelenskyy: Wagner Group presence in Venezuela is evidence of Russia meddling in other countries' affairs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is concerned about reports that Russian Wagner Group mercenaries have been spotted in Venezuela alongside the state troops commandeered by the former president, Nicolás Maduro, who has claimed victory in the recent presidential elections despite widespread concerns that the election results have been falsified, sparking a wave of protests. Zelenskyy said this was an example of Russia meddling in other countries’ affairs.

Source: President Zelenskyy on X

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Reports of the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Venezuela alongside government forces are worrying. Wherever these thugs go, they bring death and instability.

It’s a vivid example of Russia’s shameless interference in the affairs of other countries, as well as of its familiar strategy of sowing chaos around the world."

Details: Zelenskyy said the only way out of the difficult situation in Venezuela is "through peaceful and democratic procedures, not sending murderers to further exacerbate the situation".

"We condemn the use of force against peaceful protesters and urge everyone to respect the people's choice. True leaders don’t hide from their own people behind mercenaries' backs," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Background:

On 1 August, reports that Russia’s Wagner Group was helping stop the protests in Venezuela appeared on social media.

The Venezuelan Electoral Council has officially declared Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner of the recent presidential elections. The country’s opposition claims that according to the count of about 90% of the votes, their candidate Edmundo González won.

When González’s supporters took to the streets to protest, the protests were suppressed by the government security forces and armed pro-government gangs.

At least 17 protesters were killed. About 750 were arrested, according to the country’s attorney general.

The G7 foreign ministers have expressed concern about fraud during the vote count in the Venezuelan presidential election.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States considers González to be the winner of the Venezuelan elections. Blinken also expressed concern about the safety of Venezuelan opposition leaders, specifically González and Corina Machado.

