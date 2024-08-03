All Sections
Zelenskyy after recent strikes on Russian territory: It's fair to target Russian airfields – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 15:25
Zelenskyy after recent strikes on Russian territory: It's fair to target Russian airfields – video
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reminded foreign partners that Ukraine needs more air defence capabilities and also stated that it is fair to strike Russian airfields, following the successful attacks on Russian territory on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russian combat aviation must be destroyed wherever it is, using any effective means. It is also quite fair to strike Russian airfields. We need this joint decision with our partners – a security decision.

This is the only way to ensure protection for our people. This week alone, Russia has used more than 600 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

We must stop this daily Russian terror with strong joint decisions."

Background:

