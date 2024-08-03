Zelenskyy after recent strikes on Russian territory: It's fair to target Russian airfields – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reminded foreign partners that Ukraine needs more air defence capabilities and also stated that it is fair to strike Russian airfields, following the successful attacks on Russian territory on the night of 2-3 August.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russian combat aviation must be destroyed wherever it is, using any effective means. It is also quite fair to strike Russian airfields. We need this joint decision with our partners – a security decision.

This is the only way to ensure protection for our people. This week alone, Russia has used more than 600 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

We must stop this daily Russian terror with strong joint decisions."

Background:

The defence forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in Russiaʼs Rostov Oblast and a number of oil depots, the General Staff reported.

As a result of the operation, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine used UAVs to hit a fuel and lubricant storage point on the territory of the Atlas plant of the Russian Federal Agency for State Reserves in Rostov Oblast.

Ukraine's Security Service explained that Russian aircraft and air defence systems had been damaged in the strikes.

