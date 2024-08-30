Russians retake village of Korenevo in Kursk Oblast – Deep State

The Russians reclaimed the village of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 29 August.

Source: report by the Deep State analytical project

Details: In addition to this, the Russians advanced in Mykhailivka, near Panteleimonivka, Pishchane and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background:

Entry to the city of Kurchatov in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located, has been restricted. Checkpoints are being set up on the roads.

On 9 August, Russian media reported that the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant was being prepared for defence due to the approach of some units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!