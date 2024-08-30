Russian troops from Africa are deployed to defend Kursk Oblast – Le Monde

Russian military personnel from the Bears PMC who were stationed in the African country of Burkina Faso will be sent to Kursk Oblast to deter the Ukrainian army's offensive.

Source: Le Monde

Details: Le Monde has found out that the soldiers of the brigade, which is linked to the Russian Ministry of Defence and consists of about a hundred people, arrived in Burkina Faso in May and provided security for a number of key figures, including allegedly the head of the junta, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Their mission was brief, and now they are packing their bags.

Quote from Le Monde: "The official reason for their departure, just three months after their arrival, is their participation in the Russian defence efforts against the Ukrainian army's offensive launched on 6 August in Kursk Oblast."

Viktor "Jedi" Yermolaev, the commander of the Bear Brigade, contacted Le Monde on 22 August via Telegram and confirmed the withdrawal. He wrote that "all Russian soldiers forget about their internal problems and unite against a common enemy."

Le Monde reports that on 27 August, a more explicit message appeared on Viktor Yermolaevʼs unit's Telegram channel, stating that "due to recent events, the brigade is returning to Crimea," where the PMC is based.

The Bears PMC denies any connection with the Russian defence ministry.

However, Le Monde notes that there is evidence of contact with some Russian defence ministry leaders. In particular, Yunus-bek Yevkurov, the Russian Deputy Defence Minister who currently oversees the Kremlin's entire military presence on the African continent, personally visited the Perevalne military camp in occupied Crimea on 5 April 2023 to offer his support.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.

A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was imposed in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts on the night of 9-10 August. A state of emergency was declared in Kursk Oblast on 7 August, two days after the Ukrainian incursion.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said that Russia had deployed 30,000 troops to Kursk Oblast and that the number of Russians was increasing daily.

