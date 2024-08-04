Ukraine's Air Force has destroyed over 8,000 targets since full-scale war started – Ukrainian Air Force commander – video

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has released data regarding Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale war on the occasion of the Ukrainian Air Force Day (observed annually on the first Sunday of August – ed.). Oleshchuk noted that hundreds of Russian warplanes and helicopters and thousands of cruise missiles and drones have been destroyed.

Source: Oleshchuk; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The battle for the sky rages on. The enemy is attacking us with bombs and missiles around the clock, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and launching strikes using drones every night. The Air Force, side by side with the air defence of the entire Ukrainian defence forces, has been repelling the attacks. To the greatest extent possible, we destroy the enemy's air attack capabilities, strike the enemy from the air, and hold the line on the ground.

The Air Force has destroyed over 8,000 enemy aerial targets over the past two and a half years: hundreds of warplanes and helicopters, thousands of cruise missiles and drones. Ukrainian pilots have conducted over 20,000 sorties, most of them involving the combat use of aerial weapons.

By skilfully and efficiently employing modern Western weapons, the Air Force personnel have shown great courage, heroism, professionalism and ingenuity."

Details: Oleshchuk added that 4,475 Air Force service members have been decorated with state awards since the start of the full-scale invasion, with 47 of them honoured as Heroes of Ukraine, including 25 posthumously.

President Zelenskyy also extended his congratulations to the defenders of the sky and expressed gratitude for their precision.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine has been repelling Russian airstrikes since the very first days of this war. And our warriors have destroyed thousands of Russian missiles and drones and hundreds of Russian combat aircraft and helicopters.

These are remarkable results. And we are doing everything to ensure that the Ukrainian Air Force can do even more. They definitely will!"

