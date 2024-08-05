Russians kill one and wound three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

One person has been killed in Hrodivka and three others injured elsewhere in the oblast as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 4 August.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Law enforcement officials noted that the Russians had hit Hrodivka with a FAB-250 aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring another.

Advertisement:

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the town of Ukrainsk with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery, injuring a civilian. They also damaged six houses, an administrative building and a non-residential building.

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In addition, Russian troops hit a forklift truck with a UAV in the village of Vesele, injuring one person. It is noted that the total number of casualties in Donetsk Oblast excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background:

Advertisement:

On 3 August, a man was killed and two other residents were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!