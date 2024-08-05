Russians kill one and wound three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos
One person has been killed in Hrodivka and three others injured elsewhere in the oblast as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 4 August.
Source: National Police of Ukraine; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Law enforcement officials noted that the Russians had hit Hrodivka with a FAB-250 aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring another.
The Russians attacked the town of Ukrainsk with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery, injuring a civilian. They also damaged six houses, an administrative building and a non-residential building.
In addition, Russian troops hit a forklift truck with a UAV in the village of Vesele, injuring one person. It is noted that the total number of casualties in Donetsk Oblast excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Background:
- On 3 August, a man was killed and two other residents were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.
