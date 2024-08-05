All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill one and wound three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 5 August 2024, 10:06
Russians kill one and wound three civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photos
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

One person has been killed in Hrodivka and three others injured elsewhere in the oblast as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 4 August.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Law enforcement officials noted that the Russians had hit Hrodivka with a FAB-250 aerial bomb, killing one person and injuring another.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the town of Ukrainsk with Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery, injuring a civilian. They also damaged six houses, an administrative building and a non-residential building. 

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In addition, Russian troops hit a forklift truck with a UAV in the village of Vesele, injuring one person. It is noted that the total number of casualties in Donetsk Oblast excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background: 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

    Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
    Advertisement:

    US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

    Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

    Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

    US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

    Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

    Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

    All News
    Donetsk Oblast
    Ukrainian defenders withdraw from tract in Donetsk Oblast
    Over 700 children forcibly evacuated by Ukrainian authorities in Donetsk Oblast
    Russian forces advance in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
    RECENT NEWS
    23:37
    Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
    23:15
    updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
    21:56
    Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
    21:50
    US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
    21:17
    Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
    20:56
    Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
    20:31
    Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
    20:18
    Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
    20:00
    Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
    19:56
    Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
    All News
    Advertisement:
    Advertisement: