Armiia+ app for military launched in Ukraine: its first function is electronic reporting

Anhelina StrashkulychThursday, 8 August 2024, 14:08
Armiia+ app for military launched in Ukraine: its first function is electronic reporting
Photo: Mil.In.UA

Ukraine has launched Armiia+ (Army+), a mobile app that soldiers can use to send electronic reports to their commanders.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent, citing speeches by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the presentation of the app

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Armiia+ app is operational from today [8 August – ed.]. It’s starting with a basic function – electronic reports. In a few minutes, with a few clicks, it will be possible to do what currently takes hours or even days. The app will also include ArmiiaID [electronic military identification – ed.] and surveys [of soldiers – ed.] so that we can see the real situation with supplies for our units. New functions will be added later."

Details: The purpose of the app, Zelenskyy noted, is to relieve the Ukrainian army of paperwork so that commanders and soldiers are not wasting their time on "obsolete and useless bureaucracy".

Zelenskyy stressed that new functions will be added in subsequent stages of Armiia+’s development to help soldiers cover all of their social and communication needs.

Specifically, he mentioned that the app will contain courses and training programmes for soldiers. Zelenskyy added that the app will facilitate reliable communication between soldiers – protected chats will be created.

Shmyhal noted that the Ukrainian government had regulated the operation of the Armiia+ app in a separate decree on 30 July. He said the services are now operational and soldiers can already use them.

Background:

  • On 17 May, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine launched the Reserve+ mobile app for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. So far, 3.3 million people have updated their military records in the app.
  • On 7 August, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the Armiia+ mobile app, which should make the lives of soldiers and their commanders much easier.

