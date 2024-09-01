Drones attack two Russian power plants and Moscow refinery – videos, photos

Two thermal power plants in Moscow and Tver oblasts, as well as a Moscow oil refinery, were also attacked during a massive drone attack on Russian oblasts on the night of 1 September.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing local authorities in the town of Kashira; Russian media; Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin

Details: Three drones were allegedly used to attack the Kashira thermal power plant overnight.

As usual, the Russian authorities say that "there were no casualties or damage, no fire occurred".

At the same time, Russian Telegram channels posted photos and videos taken by local residents showing the strikes at the plant.

The Kashira Power Plant is located on the bank of the Oka River in the town of Kashira, Moscow Oblast.

Updated: The Astra Telegram channel has reported two fires after a UAV attack in Tver Oblast – a gas distribution station and a gas distribution network located a few kilometres away were attacked.

Videos taken by local residents support this claim.

After the UAV attack in Konakovo, Tver Oblast, a fire broke out near the local thermal power plant and near the Konakovo gas distribution network (GDN), which is a technological part of the Konakovo gas pipeline.

Mayor Sobyanin says UAVs tried to attack the Moscow oil refinery.

Quote from Sobyanin: "A drone was shot down near the Moscow oil refinery. There was no damage and no casualties, and there is no threat to the operation of the Moscow oil refinery."

