Record number of UAVs attack 15 oblasts of Russia – videos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 08:28
Record number of UAVs attack 15 oblasts of Russia – videos
Fire in Tver Oblast after a UAV attack on 1 September. Photo: Reedovka Telegram channel 

The Russians reported that 158 fixed-wing UAVs attacked their oblasts on the night of 31 August – 1 September.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: As usual, the Russian military reported that all drones were shot down, while videos of fires in many oblasts were shared on social media.

At night, 46 UAVs were "destroyed and intercepted" over the territory of Kursk Oblast, 34 over Bryansk Oblast, 28 over Voronezh Oblast, 14 over Belgorod Oblast, 8 over Ryazan Oblast, 2 over the city of Moscow, 7 over Moscow Oblast, 5 over Kaluga Oblast, 4 over Lipetsk Oblast, and 3 over Tula Oblast.

Two more UAVs were allegedly shot down over the territories of Tambov and Smolensk oblasts, and one over Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo oblasts.

Background: On the night of 31 August – 1 September, two thermal power plants in Moscow and Tver oblasts, as well as a Moscow oil refinery, were also attacked during a large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts.

Russiadrones
