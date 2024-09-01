Record number of UAVs attack 15 oblasts of Russia – videos

The Russians reported that 158 fixed-wing UAVs attacked their oblasts on the night of 31 August – 1 September.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: As usual, the Russian military reported that all drones were shot down, while videos of fires in many oblasts were shared on social media.

Advertisement:

At night, 46 UAVs were "destroyed and intercepted" over the territory of Kursk Oblast, 34 over Bryansk Oblast, 28 over Voronezh Oblast, 14 over Belgorod Oblast, 8 over Ryazan Oblast, 2 over the city of Moscow, 7 over Moscow Oblast, 5 over Kaluga Oblast, 4 over Lipetsk Oblast, and 3 over Tula Oblast.

Two more UAVs were allegedly shot down over the territories of Tambov and Smolensk oblasts, and one over Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo oblasts.

Росіяни відзвітували, що в ніч на 1 вересня їхні області атакували 158 БпЛА літакового типу.https://t.co/LQowNitWFd pic.twitter.com/JapCrq9XQY Advertisement: September 1, 2024

Background: On the night of 31 August – 1 September, two thermal power plants in Moscow and Tver oblasts, as well as a Moscow oil refinery, were also attacked during a large-scale drone attack on Russian oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!