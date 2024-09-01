Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 8 out of 11 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Eight Shahed drones have been shot down as of 09:30 on 1 September 2024. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down eight Russian loitering munitions over five Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 31 August – 1 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: It is noted that the Russians had launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast and 11 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defence units shot down the UAVs over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians were targeting Ukrainian grain and agricultural sector logistics, particularly in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts.

