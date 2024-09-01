All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 8 out of 11 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 09:44
Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 8 out of 11 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight
Eight Shahed drones have been shot down as of 09:30 on 1 September 2024. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units shot down eight Russian loitering munitions over five Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 31 August – 1 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: It is noted that the Russians had launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast and 11 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defence units shot down the UAVs over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Ukrainian military reported that the Russians were targeting Ukrainian grain and agricultural sector logistics, particularly in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's defence minister says Air Force commander's dismissal not linked to recent F-16 crash
24 drones shot down over Ukraine, 25 crashed, and 3 flew into Belarus and Russia
US involved in investigation, we will find out what caused F-16 crash – Ukraine's Air Force Commander
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: