Situation in main area of Russian offensive is challenging – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the situation is difficult in the "main area of the enemy offensive", which appears to be in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "The situation is challenging in the main area of the enemy offensive.

Advertisement:

However, all necessary decisions at every level are being made promptly."

Details: Syrskyi added that Russian forces are continuing to suffer heavy losses even though they have the advantage in terms of weapons and personnel.

Background: On 30 August, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 183 times across the war zone, with 30 combat engagements taking place on the Pokrovsk front, 28 on the Kurakhove front and 25 on the Kupiansk front.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!