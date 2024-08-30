Armed Forces of Ukraine take control of 5 sq km of Kursk Oblast in one day
Friday, 30 August 2024, 16:00
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to two kilometres in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past day and took control of 5 square kilometres of Russian territory.
Source: Syrskyi via videoconference at a meeting on 30 August
Quote: "The operation continues on the Kursk front. Over the last day, our troops advanced up to two kilometres in some areas and took control of 5 square kilometres of territory."
Background:
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.
- On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was introduced in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the Russian Federation, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.
- On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.
