VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 30 August 2024, 16:00
Armed Forces of Ukraine take control of 5 sq km of Kursk Oblast in one day
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook of the commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to two kilometres in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past day and took control of 5 square kilometres of Russian territory.

Source: Syrskyi via videoconference at a meeting on 30 August

Quote: "The operation continues on the Kursk front. Over the last day, our troops advanced up to two kilometres in some areas and took control of 5 square kilometres of territory."

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background:

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.
  • On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was introduced in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the Russian Federation, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.
  • On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

