Armed Forces of Ukraine take control of 5 sq km of Kursk Oblast in one day

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that Ukrainian troops had advanced up to two kilometres in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past day and took control of 5 square kilometres of Russian territory.

Source: Syrskyi via videoconference at a meeting on 30 August

Quote: "The operation continues on the Kursk front. Over the last day, our troops advanced up to two kilometres in some areas and took control of 5 square kilometres of territory."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.

On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime was introduced in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts of the Russian Federation, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

