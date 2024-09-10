Series of explosions ring out in Cherkasy Oblast
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 04:06
A series of explosions rang out in Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 9-10 September.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: Taburets reported that a high alert due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs had been declared in the oblast.
Background: Up to 10 groups of Shahed drones were flying over Ukraine, most of them in Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts.
