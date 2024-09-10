Russia reports large-scale drone attacks in seven oblasts

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Media and authorities have reported drone attacks in seven oblasts of Russia on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: local news outlets; Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram

Details: The drones were recorded in Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, Tula and Kaluga oblasts and Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

Bogomaz said that the Russian military were repelling an attempted large-scale attack with the use of UAVs in Bryansk Oblast.

Про атаку безпілотників повідомили у Бєлгородській, Курській, Орловській, Воронезькій, Тульській та Калузькій областях та Краснодарському краї Росії. pic.twitter.com/QjUCg0dO5O — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 9, 2024

Quote from Bogomaz: "Within an hour, air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence had destroyed twenty-one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

More details: Bogomaz claimed that a total of 59 drones had been shot down by air defence.

Explosions were also heard in temporarily occupied Crimea.

