Two Lithuanian companies fined for violating anti-Russian sanctions

Two local companies in Lithuania have been fined for working with sanctioned Russian manufacturers of coal and rubber.

Source: European Pravda with reference to LRT

Details: Lithuanian customs officials drew up protocols on two companies, registered in Lithuania, for violating international sanctions. Both companies were fined €10,000 each.

Advertisement:

The customs department reports that the companies provided services of temporary storage, customs registration and representation.

The companies declared goods, produced by Russian companies, which had been sanctioned by the EU.

Among the goods sent from Russia were coal products and isoprene rubber.

Advertisement:

In August, Nida Grunskienė, Prosecutor General of Lithuania, stated that over 50 pre-trial investigations were being conducted on the facts of attempted violations of international sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

At the beginning of August customs officials reportedly fined a Lithuanian company-exporter of cars for €13.6 million. The company appealed this decision in court.

Support UP or become our patron!