Four civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Two people were injured in Russian attacks on the settlement of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on 10 September. Russian troops also dropped explosives from drones on civilians in Kherson and Kindiika.

Quote: "At about 17:00 the Russian army struck Stanislav. Two people who were in their garden came under fire – a man, 58, and a woman, 57. They received contusions and blast injuries."

Details: At about 17:30, a man aged 30 was injured as a result of an explosive being dropped from a drone. He suffered a shrapnel wound to the arm.

An ambulance took him to hospital.

Update: It was later reported that the Russians attacked a civilian vehicle in Kindiika from a UAV. A 65-year-old man received a blast injury and a craniocerebral injury, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms and legs. Medics are battling to save his life.

