The longer Ukraine holds positions in Kursk Oblast, the weaker Putin becomes – UK Defence Secretary

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has updated the House of Commons on Ukraine's military operation in Russia, stating that the longer Ukrainian defence forces hold positions in Kursk Oblast, the weaker Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin becomes.

Source: UK government statement, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukrainians need to strengthen their front line in the east and they will look to hold the territory in Kursk. The longer they hold Kursk, the weaker Putin becomes. The longer they hold Kursk, the better defended Ukraine will be."

Advertisement:

Details: Stating that the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine, Healey said he is certain that if big countries redraw international borders by force, it will undermine the sovereignty and security of all nations.

Previously:

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said on 4 September that Ukraine’s operation in Kursk Oblast could enhance its position in future negotiations with Russia.

Advertisement:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine had achieved "a lot" during its offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!