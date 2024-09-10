UK imposes sanctions on Russian Aerospace Forces

The UK announced the sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces on 10 September.

Details: Apart from the Russian Aerospace Forces, the new UK sanctions also concern the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Command of the Military Transport Aviation of Russia.

The 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation of Russia is responsible for drone supply to the Russian army, specifically those used for strikes on Ukraine.

The reasons for the implementation of these sanctions were not specified.

The US imposed the restrictions on the Air Space Forces of Russia, the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Command of the Military Transport Aviation of Russia back in December 2022.

In June, the UK announced a sanctions package against Russia, specifically targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers.

