Russia and China develop military-technical cooperation – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 06:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC) are continuing to develop military-technical cooperation in various areas. 

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW

Details: On 10 September, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell revealed in an interview with Politico that China is offering substantial support to the Russian defence sector in exchange for access to classified Russian military technologies.. 

Campbell highlighted that China's support goes beyond the mere provision of dual-use items to Russia; it represents a "substantial effort....to help sustain, build, and diversify elements of the Russian war machine". He warned that, in return, Russia is supplying submarines, aircraft, and missile technology to Chinatechnologies that Moscow has been previously reluctant to share and that are considered highly protected. 

Chinese officials continue to deny any involvement in supporting Russia's military operations and maintain that China remains neutral in relation to Russia's war in Ukraine, despite repeated Western claims of Chinese material support for Russia’s defence industry and its geospatial intelligence capabilities.

Reports of more direct Chinese assistance to Russia come against the backdrop of the Russian-led international naval exercise Ocean-2024, currently taking place in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.

On 10 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of Ocean-2024, accusing the United States of exerting pressure on both Russia and China, which he argued made joint naval exercises necessary.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 10 September:

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on 10 September that Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) to Russia amid growing international condemnation of Tehran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
  • Russia and the People's Republic of China (PRC) continue to pursue various avenues of military-technical cooperation.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted a large series of drone strikes in Russia on the night of 9-10 September.
  • US President Joe Biden stated on 10 September that the presidential administration is working on lifting restrictions on Ukraine's ability to use US-provided weapons to strike military objects within Russia.
  • The Kremlin is reportedly allocating roughly 59 billion roubles (about $648 million) to strengthen its technical ability to restrict internet traffic on its sovereign internet.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast amid continued Ukrainian offensive operations in the area on 10 September.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and the city of Donetsk.
  • The German-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy published a report on 0 September warning that Russia has significantly increased its defence industrial base (DIB) capabilities since 2022 and that depleting weapons and equipment stockpiles may not significantly impact future Russian DIB production.

