Ukraine's new Foreign Minister has first conversation with Stoltenberg

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for the first time since taking up his post.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha and Stoltenberg discussed increasing and stabilising military assistance to Ukraine, increasing defence production, and investment in Ukrainian weapons.

Advertisement:

The foreign minister confirmed that Ukraine is continuing its course towards NATO membership.

Quote: "I once again underscored the vital need for Ukraine to be able to use available weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia without restrictions," the minister said.

Sybiha thanked the secretary general for his personal support on this and other issues.

Advertisement:

Pleased to speak with Ukraine’s good friend @JensStoltenberg. We got right to work: increased and sustained military aid to Ukraine, increased defense production, and investments in Ukrainian weapons. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine continues on its course toward NATO membership. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 11, 2024

Background:

On 1 October, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will replace Jens Stoltenberg, who is stepping down after a decade as NATO Secretary General.

Unofficially, it has been reported that a representative of Eastern Europe is to be appointed as Rutte's deputy or alternate.

Support UP or become our patron!