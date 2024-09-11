All Sections
Russia struck some of Ukraine's energy facilities over 40 times – Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:51
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Thirty five civilians have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which also inflicted US$1 billion of losses on the country’s energy system. Some of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been struck by the Russians over 40 times.

Source: Oleksii Khomenko, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, during the United for Justice conference, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Khomenko: "Our international partners can help us rebuild our energy infrastructure, but I would also like to stress that these attacks have claimed the lives of civilians, including energy facility workers. Thirty five civilians have been killed in these attacks and more than 100 have been injured."

Details: Khomenko said that no part of Ukraine has been spared attacks on its energy infrastructure, with Russian forces striking some energy facilities more than 40 times, using artillery, rockets and missiles.

