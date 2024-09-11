Russians attack energy facilities in 4 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Russian forces have targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Details: Several substations and household consumers were cut off from the power supply in Kharkiv Oblast due to hostilities. The power supply has been restored to all consumers.

An overhead line went offline in Poltava Oblast during an air raid. The power supply has been restored.

In addition, equipment at a substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was shut down for technological reasons, causing a power outage to household consumers. One of the industrial facilities suffered a disruption in the production process. The power supply has now been restored.

Substations and household consumers lost power in Khmelnytskyi Oblast due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored via a backup scheme.

Background: No rolling blackouts are planned for Wednesday, 11 September, but power engineers are asking people to use electricity sparingly.

