All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack energy facilities in 4 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:00
Russians attack energy facilities in 4 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
Ukrainian electricity workers restore power lines damaged. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: Several substations and household consumers were cut off from the power supply in Kharkiv Oblast due to hostilities. The power supply has been restored to all consumers.

Advertisement:

An overhead line went offline in Poltava Oblast during an air raid. The power supply has been restored.

In addition, equipment at a substation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was shut down for technological reasons, causing a power outage to household consumers. One of the industrial facilities suffered a disruption in the production process. The power supply has now been restored.

Substations and household consumers lost power in Khmelnytskyi Oblast due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored via a backup scheme.

Advertisement:

Background: No rolling blackouts are planned for Wednesday, 11 September, but power engineers are asking people to use electricity sparingly.

Support UP or become our patron!

energywar
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
energy
This winter might be the hardest one for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM
Ukraine's energy system receives funding from international donors – Ukraine's PM
Russians attack energy facilities in 8 Ukrainian oblasts
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: