Brussels is ready to increase electricity supplies to Ukraine before onset of winter

The European Commission is working to boost the maximum amount of electricity supplied to Ukraine before winter arrives.

Source: European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Simson, the European Commission is collaborating with ENTSO-E (the European network of transmission system operators) to boost the maximum capacity of electricity exports to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The European Commissioner stated that the EU has already provided significant assistance, focusing on generator repairs, distribution, and increased imports of electricity.

Simson added that the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, the Energy Community, the European Commission, member states, and other donors have raised approximately €510 million for the repair of damaged installations, decentralised production of gas and renewable energy, and backup electricity supply to civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "All these efforts must be stepped up as the winter is approaching, to avoid the worst," Simson said.

Advertisement:

She stressed that due to Russia's constant attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine has lost almost half of its electricity production capacity.

"People will be in the cold and dark in the coming months if we do not step up our support," Simson added.

During a meeting with the UK Foreign Minister David Lemmy on 11 September, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to London for contributing £30 million to promote Ukrainian energy.

The European Commission recently declared that Ukraine would receive an additional €40 million in response to persistent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

On Thursday 5 September, the Swedish government announced the transfer of about €44 million to boost Ukraine's heat and electricity supply.

Support UP or become our patron!