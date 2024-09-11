Ukraine's energy minister says sanctions should be imposed in response to Russian attacks on energy facilities

Sanctions, especially targeting Russia's nuclear power sector, should be the response to the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during the 9th Annual Conference on Energy Security in Central and Eastern Europe, organised by the Atlantic Council

Details: "It's of utmost importance to say that all the bombardments, destruction, and everything that the terrorist state of Russia has done in Ukraine requires a tough response. And this response is sanctions," he said.

The minister stressed that there is no other way to respond quickly to this Russian terror, so it is essential to impose sanctions on all areas of the Kremlin's energy sector.

"And this applies not only to gas, not only to oil and coal, but it is also imperative to impose sanctions against the nuclear sector," said Halushchenko.

Background: Russian forces targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over the past 24 hours.

