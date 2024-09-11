All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's energy minister says sanctions should be imposed in response to Russian attacks on energy facilities

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:50
Ukraine's energy minister says sanctions should be imposed in response to Russian attacks on energy facilities
Herman Halushchenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Sanctions, especially targeting Russia's nuclear power sector, should be the response to the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during the 9th Annual Conference on Energy Security in Central and Eastern Europe, organised by the Atlantic Council

Details: "It's of utmost importance to say that all the bombardments, destruction, and everything that the terrorist state of Russia has done in Ukraine requires a tough response. And this response is sanctions," he said.

Advertisement:

The minister stressed that there is no other way to respond quickly to this Russian terror, so it is essential to impose sanctions on all areas of the Kremlin's energy sector.

"And this applies not only to gas, not only to oil and coal, but it is also imperative to impose sanctions against the nuclear sector," said Halushchenko.

Background: Russian forces targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

energysanctions
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
energy
Russians attack energy facilities in 4 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
This winter might be the hardest one for Ukraine – Ukrainian PM
Ukraine's energy system receives funding from international donors – Ukraine's PM
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: