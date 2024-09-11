US Secretary of State to convey Ukraine's request to launch long-range strikes on Russia to Biden

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has promised to convey the request of the Ukrainian government to strike Russian facilities with long-range weapons to US President Joe Biden.

Source: Blinken at a joint press conference with Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary, on 11 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blinken reported that the issue of using long-range weapons to strike military targets in Russia had been raised during the negotiations in Kyiv. He stressed that he planned to bring this discussion back to Biden.

"Among other things, we discussed long-range fires but a number of other things as well. As I said at the outset, I’m going to take this discussion back to Washington to brief the president on what I heard," he said.

Blinken stressed that Russia escalates the situation by launching attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine, on its power infrastructure and on the soldiers who are defending their country.

"And now we’ve now seen this action of Russia acquiring ballistic missiles from Iran, which will empower their aggression in Ukraine. If anyone is taking escalatory action, it would appear to be Mr Putin and Russia," he added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden hinted that the US might lift the restrictions on Ukraine’s deployment of long-range weapons in the territory of Russia.

On 13 September, US President Joe Biden will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss allowing the Ukrainian defence forces to strike deep into Russia.

