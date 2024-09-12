All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Majority of Hungarians oppose Ukraine's EU membership

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 September 2024, 12:48
Majority of Hungarians oppose Ukraine's EU membership
Photo: pixabay.com

Residents of Hungary have become less supportive of EU expansion in 2024 compared to the previous year, with particular scepticism towards Ukraine's membership.

Source: European Pravda, citing Telex

Details: A survey by the Policy Solutions analytical centre shows that while last year most respondents supported the accession of several candidate countries, only 45% of those surveyed in 2024 were positive about Montenegro, which had the highest support. In contrast, Hungarians show the least support for Ukraine among the candidate countries, with 61% rejecting Ukraine’s membership this year.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's EU accession is most popular among voters of the opposition TISZA party: 34% support it, while 53% oppose it. Voters from this party prefer Montenegro (50%) among EU members, while Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party voters would rather see Türkiye join.

The survey indicates that most Hungarians are tired of the EU-government debates, with two-thirds believing the government should meet all interim benchmarks set for funding allocation. This figure has remained unchanged from last year.

While 40% of pro-government voters reject the idea of Hungary conceding to the European Commission, 54% believe the government should make concessions to secure EU funds.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • A summer survey by Policy Solutions showed that Hungarians perceive a greater threat from Ukraine than from Russia. 
  • As previously reported by European Pravda, the issue of whether the EU should support Ukraine is divisive for Hungarian society.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryUkraineEUsociology
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Hungary
Hungary to supply Russian oil through Ukraine – Bloomberg
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
Meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Budapest could be cancelled due to Orbán's attitude towards Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: