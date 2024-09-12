All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 September 2024, 15:44
Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russian troops have launched a counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv on 12 September, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The Russians have launched a counter-offensive. This is going in accordance with the Ukrainian plan."

Advertisement:

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background: 

  • On 11 September, the Deep State monitoring project reported that the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian grouping in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has deteriorated, as Russian forces have begun active assault operations.
  • On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine had captured 594 Russian soldiers and controlled more than 100 settlements or 1,294 sq km of territory. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that such actions are aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent Russian military operations against Ukraine.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin persistently diminishes the success of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, trying his best to convince Russian society that the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over a hundred settlements in Russia means nothing. However, on 5 September, he said that Russian soldiers' "sacred duty" is to win back the part of Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast currently controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastwarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Kursk Oblast
ISW analyses Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast
Russians launch intense assault in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
The longer Ukraine holds positions in Kursk Oblast, the weaker Putin becomes – UK Defence Secretary
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: