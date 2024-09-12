Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russian troops have launched a counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv on 12 September, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The Russians have launched a counter-offensive. This is going in accordance with the Ukrainian plan."

Advertisement:

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background:

On 11 September, the Deep State monitoring project reported that the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian grouping in Russia’s Kursk Oblast has deteriorated, as Russian forces have begun active assault operations.

On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine had captured 594 Russian soldiers and controlled more than 100 settlements or 1,294 sq km of territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that such actions are aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent Russian military operations against Ukraine.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin persistently diminishes the success of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, trying his best to convince Russian society that the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over a hundred settlements in Russia means nothing. However, on 5 September, he said that Russian soldiers' "sacred duty" is to win back the part of Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast currently controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Support UP or become our patron!