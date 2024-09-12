Russians attack energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
Russian forces targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts on 11 September.
Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Details: In particular, a Russian strike damaged the equipment of a substation in Donetsk Oblast, leaving several substations and household consumers without power. The power supply has been partially restored.
A substation and overhead power lines, as well as household and industrial consumers, were cut off from the power supply in Sumy Oblast due to a drone attack.
Russian bombardment caused power outages to substations, household consumers, and local industry facilities in Chernihiv Oblast. The power supply has since been restored using a backup system.
An explosive device was found on the territory of a substation in Kyiv Oblast during an inspection. It has been disposed of.
Background: The energy infrastructure in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast was severely damaged in a Russian strike.
Support UP or become our patron!