All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 12 September 2024, 12:29
Russians attack energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts on 11 September.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: In particular, a Russian strike damaged the equipment of a substation in Donetsk Oblast, leaving several substations and household consumers without power. The power supply has been partially restored.

Advertisement:

A substation and overhead power lines, as well as household and industrial consumers, were cut off from the power supply in Sumy Oblast due to a drone attack.

Russian bombardment caused power outages to substations, household consumers, and local industry facilities in Chernihiv Oblast. The power supply has since been restored using a backup system.

An explosive device was found on the territory of a substation in Kyiv Oblast during an inspection. It has been disposed of.

Advertisement:

Background: The energy infrastructure in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast was severely damaged in a Russian strike.

Support UP or become our patron!

energywar
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
energy
Power supply situation in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, critical – mayor
Russia struck some of Ukraine's energy facilities over 40 times – Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General
Brussels is ready to increase electricity supplies to Ukraine before onset of winter
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: