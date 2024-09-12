Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

Even if all plans to repair generation facilities are implemented, Ukraine will face blackouts during the frigid winter months.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, former CEO of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda on 9 September

Details: According to Kudrytskyi, blackouts may not occur if the entire winter the temperature remains at 5C to 15C and the Russians do not target energy infrastructure.

Quote: "However, we acknowledge that this [scenario] is totally theoretical. I believe that shutdowns will occur in cold weather, even if all preparations to restore generation are implemented," Kudrytskyi said.

He also stated that the heating season's blackouts could begin in December, as there may not be cold temperatures in November.

"Namely, cold weather [in winter] will be a trigger in order to introduce restrictions on electricity consumption," he said.

Kudrytskyi stated that Ukraine can avoid blackouts during warm winter months when temperatures rise above 0C.

"And if there is a cold time, for example, an average daily temperature of 10C below freezing, I don't see how the deficit can be covered," he concluded.

Background: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of Ukrenergo, believes that Ukraine will not suffer a calamity this winter as a result of energy facility shelling and power shortages.

