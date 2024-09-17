All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service and prosecutors urgently investigate execution of Ukrainian soldier by sword

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 September 2024, 10:58
Ukraine's Security Service and prosecutors urgently investigate execution of Ukrainian soldier by sword
A prosecutor of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement has launched an investigation into the alleged execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by members of the Russian Armed Forces.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has begun in a criminal case involving violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

On 17 September 2024, a post appeared on a Telegram channel regarding the possible execution of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian forces in the city of Novohrodivka. Photos published in the post show a sword with the inscription ‘For Kursk’ plunged into the body of a Ukrainian defence forces serviceman. The images also reveal the absence of equipment on the soldier, and one of his hands has tape on it.

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that urgent investigative and search actions are underway. The circumstances of the crime are being examined to identify those responsible and hold them to account. Requests have been sent to the relevant authorities as part of the criminal proceedings.

Quote from Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin: "The criminal regime continues its deliberate policy of destroying everything Ukrainian, showing the world its extreme cruelty and brazen disregard for the values and norms of the civilised world.

Our goal is to find and punish every individual involved in these crimes. The world must see the atrocities of the occupiers and respond decisively to each case. Only through joint efforts can we bring this evil to justice."

