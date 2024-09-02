Norway reports damage to Norwegian Church Aid office in Ukraine due to Russian attack

Norway's Foreign Ministry has condemned Russia's large-scale attack targeting Ukraine on the night of 1-2 September and added that the bombardment caused damage to an office belonging to the Norwegian Church Aid humanitarian organisation.

Source: Norway's Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stressed that "civilians are not legitimate targets". The ministry noted that an office belonging to the Norwegian Church Aid humanitarian organisation had been damaged in the attack.

"Ukraine's innocent school children and other civilians suffer under Russia's brutal waves of attacks lately on Kyiv and the rest of the country," the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Background:

Following the morning Russian attack, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once again urged Western partners to remove restrictions on Ukrainian strikes against military targets deep within Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons.

On 2 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 aerial assets: 35 missiles of various types and 23 drones. Ukrainian defence forces managed to shoot down 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 20 Shahed loitering munitions, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that an Islamic cultural centre within one of Kyiv's mosques sustained severe damage during the morning Russian bombardment of the city.

Notably, Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled early on the morning of 2 September to secure Polish airspace after Russia launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine.

