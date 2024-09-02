All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Norway reports damage to Norwegian Church Aid office in Ukraine due to Russian attack

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 2 September 2024, 16:13

Norway's Foreign Ministry has condemned Russia's large-scale attack targeting Ukraine on the night of 1-2 September and added that the bombardment caused damage to an office belonging to the Norwegian Church Aid humanitarian organisation.

Source: Norway's Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry stressed that "civilians are not legitimate targets". The ministry noted that an office belonging to the Norwegian Church Aid humanitarian organisation had been damaged in the attack.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine's innocent school children and other civilians suffer under Russia's brutal waves of attacks lately on Kyiv and the rest of the country," the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Background:

  • Following the morning Russian attack, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once again urged Western partners to remove restrictions on Ukrainian strikes against military targets deep within Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons.
  • On 2 September, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 aerial assets: 35 missiles of various types and 23 drones. Ukrainian defence forces managed to shoot down 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 20 Shahed loitering munitions, Ukraine's Air Force reported.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that an Islamic cultural centre within one of Kyiv's mosques sustained severe damage during the morning Russian bombardment of the city.
  • Notably, Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled early on the morning of 2 September to secure Polish airspace after Russia launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

attackNorwayUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
attack
Russians strike centre of Kurakhove, killing 4 civilians – photo
Artist Veronika Kozhushko, 18, killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
Day of mourning declared in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: