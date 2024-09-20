All Sections
Russians conduct new wave of filtration measures in Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 20 September 2024, 04:44
Russians conduct new wave of filtration measures in Crimea
Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians have been conducting a new wave of filtration measures in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The blocking of entire districts and thorough inspection of local residents continues in temporarily occupied Crimea. Such filtration measures have begun on the occupied peninsula in order to identify 'unreliable' individuals."

Details: The NRC noted that this is happening under the guise of the Bars-Crimea military exercises. The local puppet leader, Sergey Aksyonov [the so-called head of the Russian-occupied Crimea – ed], called on Crimean residents to assist in conducting the exercises.

The NRC added that the Russians regularly conduct such raids in temporarily occupied territories.

Quote: "Recently, the control of all civilians planning to leave the TOT [temporarily occupied territories] in Kherson Oblast has been tightened. This applies to those Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian papers."

Crimea
