All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence shoot downs 61 Shahed UAVs and one guided missile overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 September 2024, 09:59
Ukraine's air defence shoot downs 61 Shahed UAVs and one guided missile overnight
Stock photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with several missiles and launched seven dozen kamikaze drones on the night of 19-20 September. Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 61 UAVs and one guided aircraft missile.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Air Force Command 

Details: The Russians struck Donetsk Oblast with three missiles of an unspecified type, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile launched from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 70 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk in Russia).

Advertisement:

The Air Force reports that the aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

Sixty-one attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile were downed.

As a result of active counteraction by defence forces, nine Russian drones had disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian oblasts (no information was received concerning casualties or destruction).

Advertisement:

Air defence was responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: