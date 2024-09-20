Ukraine's air defence shoot downs 61 Shahed UAVs and one guided missile overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with several missiles and launched seven dozen kamikaze drones on the night of 19-20 September. Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 61 UAVs and one guided aircraft missile.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Air Force Command

Details: The Russians struck Donetsk Oblast with three missiles of an unspecified type, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile launched from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 70 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Yeysk in Russia).

The Air Force reports that the aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian air attack.

Sixty-one attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided missile were downed.

As a result of active counteraction by defence forces, nine Russian drones had disappeared from radar in various Ukrainian oblasts (no information was received concerning casualties or destruction).

Air defence was responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

