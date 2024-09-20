All Sections
Ukrainian border guards show what Zmiinyi Island looks like now – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 20 September 2024, 16:45
Photo: State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards have shown footage from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, near which the defence forces of Ukraine ensure the safety of civilian navigation in the Black Sea.

Source: State Border Guard Service’s press service

Details: Special forces of the State Border Guard Service, together with units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, make sure that civilian navigation in this part of the Black Sea is safe.

In particular, they prevent Russian aircraft and military vessels from approaching the Ukrainian coast.

"Today, Zmiinyi Island is a real outpost in the Black Sea," the border guards added.

Zmiinyi IslandState Border Guard Service
Zmiinyi Island
