Russians drop 108 guided bombs on Ukraine and another 25 on their Kursk Oblast

The Russians launched five missile strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using six missiles and conducted 73 airstrikes, using 108 guided bombs, on Friday, 20 September. They also dropped another 25 guided bombs on their own Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 September

Details: Throughout the day, the Russians conducted 5,300 attacks, including 215 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In Kursk Oblast, the Russian aircraft conducted 22 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided bombs.

A total of 217 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line.

On the Kharkiv front, three Russian attacks occurred near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks, all of which were repelled by Ukraine’s defence forces near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Terniv and Zarichne. The Russians concentrated their efforts towards the village of Nevske, where they launched eight more attacks.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled one assault near the village of Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Bila Hora nine times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 Russian assaults of varying intensity near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Marynivka, Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Myrolubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selydove and Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 58 Russian attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Hirnyk, Dalne, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. The Russians were most active near the village of Heorhiivka, conducting 21 assaults throughout the day.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, launched 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novodarivka and Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, three Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

