Russians have attacked Ukrainian positions 123 times since day began, mostly on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 20 September 2024, 17:23
A Ukrainian tank. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 123 times throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day, with one-third of the fighting being observed near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 20 September

Quote: "The enemy is pursuing their attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine's territory. Defence forces are continuing to fight the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them."

Details: The General Staff stressed that fighting has been raging throughout most of the war zone since the beginning of the day.

The Russians mounted 40 assaults on the Kurakhove front. At the moment, 10 attacks are in progress.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Stepova, Novoselivka, Synkivka and Lozova. Five combat engagements are still in progress.

Russian forces have made 21 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selidove and Novohrodivka on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day.

The Russians are continuing to storm Ukrainian positions on the Kharkiv, Vremivka, Lyman and Toretsk fronts.

On the Orikhove front, the Russians attacked the village of Piatykhatky with rockets.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast continues. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 21 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs on Russian territory.

