New US aid package to Ukraine will likely include missiles for F-16s – Politico

The United States is reportedly considering supplying Ukraine with medium-range missiles for its F-16 fighter jets as part of an upcoming military aid package valued at US$375 million.

Source: Politico, citing three sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico says Ukraine will likely receive AGM-154 cruise missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 110 km (70 miles) as part of a new US military aid package.

Advertisement:

This will give Ukraine "a major upgrade to the weapons it’s using to strike Russian forces" and allow Ukrainian forces "to do it at safer distances," Politico notes.

The sources indicated that the package is also expected to include artillery ammunition, missiles, and air defence systems, although the exact contents remain subject to change.

Background:

Advertisement:

Reuters reported that the US is preparing a US$375 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Before that, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced a major package of military assistance to Ukraine, which should be ready by the end of September.

The White House currently has nearly US$6 billion to support Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) mechanism. With the end of the US fiscal year in less than two weeks, these funds face a use-it-or-lose-it deadline, and the White House and Congress are working to resolve this problem.

Support UP or become our patron!