All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 13:31
Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has collected evidence suggesting that Russian forces committed another war crime in Donetsk Oblast on 12 September. They reportedly attacked three vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the village of Viroliubivka while humanitarian aid was being distributed.

Source: PGO

Details: Three men were killed immediately at the scene of the attack. Two of their colleagues sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement officers have identified two locations struck by artillery shells and one site impacted by a UAV.

The wreckage from the mentioned munitions and the remnants from the UAV were retrieved from the site.

The investigation, along with a site inspection, expert examinations, and witness interviews, revealed that the artillery strike involved two 152-mm high-explosive shells and a Lancet loitering munition, which is exclusively used by the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

The 152-mm shells are known to have been used alongside a drone that is equipped with a laser rangefinder and can detect and engage targets independently. This not only explains the wreckage from the Lancet UAV found at the scene but also indicates the deliberate intent behind the attack on the ICRC vehicles and personnel.

Analysis of the damage to nearby buildings and vehicles, along with the documented impact sites, has allowed investigators to ascertain the direction from which the strike was launched.

The investigation indicates that the artillery units' firing positions were most likely situated near the village of Yahidne in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast, an area currently under Russian occupation.

The 1065th Artillery Regiment within the 98th Airborne Division and the artillery unit from the 200th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are actively engaged in combat operations in the occupied territory from which the attack originated.

These units have artillery systems for firing 152-mm shells and Lancet loitering munitions at their disposal.

Quote: "On 18 September, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) imposed a ban on the movement of charity representatives in frontline areas of the oblast without prior approval from the OMA. This measure aims to prevent similar bombardment incidents and potential loss of life during humanitarian aid deliveries."

Background:

  • On the morning of 12 September, Russian forces bombarded the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.
  • This attack claimed the lives of three ICRC staff members and left two other people injured.
  • ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric strongly condemned the attack and stated that the organisation's members were distributing firewood and fuel briquettes to vulnerable families in Viroliubivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastRed Crossattack
Advertisement:

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Blinken says China's words about peace in Ukraine and its actions do not match – Reuters

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian attacks kill 2 and wound 24 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian troops injure five people in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: