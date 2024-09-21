Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has collected evidence suggesting that Russian forces committed another war crime in Donetsk Oblast on 12 September. They reportedly attacked three vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the village of Viroliubivka while humanitarian aid was being distributed.

Source: PGO

Details: Three men were killed immediately at the scene of the attack. Two of their colleagues sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement officers have identified two locations struck by artillery shells and one site impacted by a UAV.

The wreckage from the mentioned munitions and the remnants from the UAV were retrieved from the site.

The investigation, along with a site inspection, expert examinations, and witness interviews, revealed that the artillery strike involved two 152-mm high-explosive shells and a Lancet loitering munition, which is exclusively used by the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

The 152-mm shells are known to have been used alongside a drone that is equipped with a laser rangefinder and can detect and engage targets independently. This not only explains the wreckage from the Lancet UAV found at the scene but also indicates the deliberate intent behind the attack on the ICRC vehicles and personnel.

Analysis of the damage to nearby buildings and vehicles, along with the documented impact sites, has allowed investigators to ascertain the direction from which the strike was launched.

The investigation indicates that the artillery units' firing positions were most likely situated near the village of Yahidne in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast, an area currently under Russian occupation.

The 1065th Artillery Regiment within the 98th Airborne Division and the artillery unit from the 200th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are actively engaged in combat operations in the occupied territory from which the attack originated.

These units have artillery systems for firing 152-mm shells and Lancet loitering munitions at their disposal.

Quote: "On 18 September, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) imposed a ban on the movement of charity representatives in frontline areas of the oblast without prior approval from the OMA. This measure aims to prevent similar bombardment incidents and potential loss of life during humanitarian aid deliveries."

Background:

On the morning of 12 September, Russian forces bombarded the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery.

This attack claimed the lives of three ICRC staff members and left two other people injured.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric strongly condemned the attack and stated that the organisation's members were distributing firewood and fuel briquettes to vulnerable families in Viroliubivka.

Support UP or become our patron!